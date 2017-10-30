VIEW GALLERY

Kevin Spacey, 58, is a well-known actor, film director, producer, screenwriter and singer. While we may recognize him for his lead roles on House of Cards or American Beauty, Spacey started out with a more humble theater background. As with all actors, you have to start somewhere. Since then, Spacey has climbed the ranks and now has a number of awards on his resume.

Kevin Spacey’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $100 Million.

Let’s take a look at how he’s earned his riches, shall we?

1981 – 1999

Spacey, like most actors trying to carve out a name for themselves, did not start off with a grand lead role. His first appearance on a professional stage was as a spear carrier in a NY Shakespeare Festival performance back in 1981. He also appeared in a Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts as Oswald. He finally started receiving recognition in 1986 when he was cast in a production of Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey into Night as Jamie, the eldest Tyrone son.

His first major TV appearance was on the set of Crime Story‘s second season premier where he played an American senator. This was likely the spark that shifted Spacey towards more film roles over Broadway, however he still participated in the theater scene. Spacey won a Tony Award in 1991 for his role as Uncle Louie in Neil Simon’s production of Lost in Yonkers.

In 1995, Spacey went on to win awards for Best Supporting Actor for his riveting performances on The Usual Suspects, Seven and Outbreak.

While Spacey was slowly but steadily growing in popularity over the years, it wasn’t until 1999 that he received universal acclaim for his lead role on American Beauty. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor during the 72nd Academy Awards.

2000 – 2010

With multiple awards under his belt, Spacey was given more pivotal roles on the silver screen. Between 2000 and 2001, Spacey was cast in Pay It Forward and K-Pax.

In 2004, Spacey was able to complete a lifelong dream after he was cast as a singer in Beyond the Sea. He received a Golden Globe nomination for that particular performance.

In 2003, Spacey decided to return to England to become the artistic director of the Old Vic, one of London’s oldest theaters. It allowed him new perspective outside his usual acting roles on television.

2011 – Present

In March 2011, Spacey was cast as Frank Underwood in the Netflix hit series House of Cards. In 2013, he was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. While fans may have been disappointed that he didn’t take the award home, he didn’t exactly leave empty handed. Spacey ended up winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama and a Screen Actors Guild nomination for his role on House of Cards season two.

Spacey took on a less serious role by appearing on the comedy film Horrible Bosses, which grossed over $200 million. He also executive produced Captain Phillips, a survival thriller film starring Tom Hanks, in 2013. The film was later nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Aside from continuing his work on movie sets, Spacey eventually became chairman of Relativity Studio’s film division in 2016.

2018

According to The Financial Times report, Netflix recently took a loss of $39 million all because of actor Kevin Spacey.