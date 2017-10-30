VIEW GALLERY

The Kardashian clan has had just about enough of Scott Disick and his antics.

Disick was spotted with Bella Thorne this past summer in Cannes and viewers got an inside look as to how the Kardashians felt about that little vacation on last night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim’s response to Disick and Thorne was harsh. Kim called them “so desperate,” while Kendall said that she believed that Disick only wanted to make Kourtney jealous, claiming that she spoke to him and he thought it would be a great way to get back at his ex.

Kourtney told the fam that Disick had threatened her and her relationship with Younes Bendjima. “He’s like, ‘Your little friend is gonna get beat up every single day when we’re there,'” Kourtney said. “He goes, ‘Enjoy yourself. Walking around, you better watch your back.'”

She continued, “‘I’m like, ‘Oh, are you gonna have people attack me?’ And he’s like, ‘You’re the love of my life. Why would I have anyone attack you?… Just don’t expect anywhere you go will be easy now.'”

Um, what?

Kourtney wasn’t having it. “I said, ‘I will actually never speak to you again with your threats, you psychopath,” Kourtney said. “If you threaten me and my friends, it’s over. That’s not how I will be treated. You’ve treated me horrible for years.'”

Kim defended her big sis throughout the episode. “I think it’s clear to everyone that Scott is doing this just to try to one-up Kourtney, and that seems super malicious,” Kim said. “Kourtney is genuinely trying to go away and have a good time and he’s trying to like, freak her out and make Kourtney think that there’s gonna be some crazy drama running. It’s just so ridiculous.”

Kourtney, Kendall and Bendjima seemed to have a ton of fun in Cannes. Kourtney revealed that she isn’t aiming to intentionally hurt Disick and didn’t mean to rub her romantic life in his face. Breakups are hard, but she isn’t going to hide her life just to avoid hurting him.

Disick is now dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie. Since Disick is 34, he has been getting a ton of social media shame for dating a girl so much younger. It’s also important to note that Thorne was 19 as well when the two were spotted in Cannes together. Maybe he’s still trying to make Kourtney jealous with these younger girls, but PSA for Scott Disick: it’s not working. It’s creepy.

Check out the recap of last night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Yikes. Let’s just wait for the episode about Sofia.