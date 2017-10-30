If you haven’t been paying attention to the political climate in America, well now is the time to start. FBI director, Robert Mueller is the lead investigator of the FBI’s investigation of Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

Because of Mueller’s investigation Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager and his business partner, Rick Gates have been indicted. The two have surrendered themselves to the FBI this morning.

According to The New York Times, Manafort is being indicted on money laundering, tax and foreign lobbying charges and conspiring against the USA.

BREAKING: AP sources: Ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and associate, Rick Gates, turn themselves in to federal authorities. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 30, 2017

People believe that Manafort will confess incriminating information about the President in order to lessen his sentence.

Fact that #Manafort is turning himself in suggests he's cooperating w/ #Mueller. — Bruce Feiler (@BruceFeiler) October 30, 2017

During his time as Trump’s campaign manager, Manafort received money from the Ukraine and directly worked with Russia to receive incriminating information about Trump’s election opponent Hilary Clinton.

This is the first domino to fall in the Trump administration and Twitter can’t contain its excitement.

Remember, Trump barely knows Manafort. Manafort only lives in his building, ran his campaign, & continued to advise him in the White House. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 30, 2017

Unlike Manafort, who was forced out last year, Gates continued to work on the Trump campaign and even the inaugural committee — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 30, 2017

This aged well pic.twitter.com/yo2s7pEhu2 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) October 30, 2017

It’ll be interesting to see how these indictments play out and affect Trump directly. But for now, let’s pop the champagne and enjoy this moment of justice.