Vlada Dzyuba, a 14-year-old model from Russia passed away after falling into a coma after a 13-hour long fashion show.
The teenager was on a three-month modeling assignment in China. She was only supposed to work three hours a week, but was severely overworked. She collapsed right after attending a 13-hour jewelry modeling shoot. She was rushed to the hospital and died two days later still in a coma.
Reports are saying that she died of meningitis and exhaustion. Before she collapsed she called her mom to complain about how tired she was. According to the Mirror, Her mom said that she begged Dzyuba to go to the hospital, but she was afraid to go because she didn’t have health insurance.
Dzyuba was reportedly getting paid very little for her modeling contract and had to pay for her own hotel, airfare and food. On top of that, she didn’t have any health insurance. Her Russian modeling agency and the Chinese agency haven’t explained how she ended up working without medical care.
Mistreatment of models is very common, unfortunately. Balenciaga casting directors were fired earlier this year when how they mistreated models during Paris Fashion Week casting calls. The two casting directors, Maida Gregori Boina and Rami Fernandes, made 150 models wait in a dark stairwell for three hours while on their lunch break.
So true to my promise at #bofvoices that I would be a voice for any models, agents or all who see things wrong with this business I'm disappointed to come to Paris and hear that the usual suspects are up to the same tricks. I was very disturbed to hear from a number of girls this morning that yesterday at the Balenciaga casting Madia & Rami (serial abusers) held a casting in which they made over 150 girls wait in a stairwell told them they would have to stay over 3 hours to be seen and not to leave. In their usual fashion they shut the door went to lunch and turned off the lights, to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see. Not only was this sadistic and cruel it was dangerous and left more than a few of the girls I spoke with traumatized. Most of the girls have asked to have their options for Balenciaga cancelled as well as Hermes and Ellie Saab who they also cast for because they refuse to be treated like animals. Balenciaga part of Kering it is a public company and these houses need to know what the people they hire are doing on their behalf before a well deserved law suit comes their way. On top of that I have heard from several agents, some of whom are black that they have received mandate from Lanvin that they do not want to be presented with women of color. And another big house is trying to sneak 15 year olds into paris! It's inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here but god forbid well sacrifice anything or anyone for an exclusive right? If this behavior continues it's gonna be a long cold week in paris. Please keep sharing your stories with me and I will continue to to share them for you. It seems to be the only way we can force change and give the power back to you models and agents where it rightfully belongs. And I encourage any and all to share this post #watchthisspace
Dzyuba’s family can’t afford to fly her body home. The Chinese government has agreed to halt the cremation of Dzyuba until her mother arrives. Hopefully, China and Russia will follow America’s footsteps and create laws against overworking minors who are models.