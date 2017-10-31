VIEW GALLERY

Dartmouth College is making headlines, but this time it’s not for any of its esteemed academic awards or accomplishments. Three psychology professors from the Ivy League school have been placed on paid leave for sexual misconduct allegations. They currently have restricted access to campus facilities while under criminal investigation.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald has chosen to withhold further details on these allegations, however The New York Times reports that the investigation began after the Dartmouth College’s newspaper published an article on the professors.

Sometime last week, the school admitted to conducting an investigation on their own. Diana Lawrence, a spokesperson for Dartmouth College, wrote, “We are engaged in a thorough and impartial process that protects the rights of all parties and promotes the safety of our campus community.”

According to The Dartmouth, the three professors have been identified as Todd Heatherton, Bill Kelley and Paul Whalen. They have not released official statements regarding these allegations yet. The newspaper attempted to reach out for a comment, but they came up empty. The only information they received was through an automatic reply from Professor Heatherton that revealed that he was “on sabbatical and not monitoring this email account until September 2018.”

The attorney general’s office is currently accepting any and all information regarding these allegations.