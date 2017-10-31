Sayfullo Saipov, NYC Shooting: Full Story & Must-See Photos

There are reports of a shooting in Downtown Manhattan, New York City. The Daily Mail reports that the incident happened a little after 3:20 PM Tuesday near Chambers and Hudson Street near the World Trade Center. NYPD News tweeted out to avoid Chambers Street and West Street. They have one person in custody.
The man in custody and suspect is Sayfullo Saipov. Saipov drove a rented Home Depot truck into a bike and pedestrian path along the West Side Highway. He struck many people leaving eight dead and at least 11 injured. Saipov drove south until he struck a school bus near Chambers street. The crash injured two adults and two children.
After the crash, Saipov stepped out of the vehicle holding imitation firearms. When he stepped out of the truck a police officer shot him in the abdomen and he was arrested. New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill said that a paintball gun and pellet gun were found at the scene.
The police and investigating the attack as a terrorist attack because it has mimicked other terrorist attacks. Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and two died later at a hospital.
According to ABC News Saipov is a 29-year-old from Tampa, Florida. He was born in Uzbekistan.