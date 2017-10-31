Sayfullo Saipov, NYC Shooting: Full Story & Must-See Photos

There are reports of a shooting in Downtown Manhattan, New York City. The Daily Mail reports that the incident happened a little after 3:20 PM Tuesday near Chambers and Hudson Street near the World Trade Center. NYPD News tweeted out to avoid Chambers Street and West Street. They have one person in custody.

BREAKING NEWS: Reports of a shooting and car ramming in Manhattan, Downtown New York. Many injured.

DVELOPING… pic.twitter.com/odaxuO7VGL — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) October 31, 2017

The man in custody and suspect is Sayfullo Saipov. Saipov drove a rented Home Depot truck into a bike and pedestrian path along the West Side Highway. He struck many people leaving eight dead and at least 11 injured. Saipov drove south until he struck a school bus near Chambers street. The crash injured two adults and two children.

Accused terror suspect in today's ##NewYorkCity truck ramming: 29 year old Sayfullo Saipov. pic.twitter.com/4ASYb3pvBJ — ChuckGoudie (@ChuckGoudieABC7) October 31, 2017

After the crash, Saipov stepped out of the vehicle holding imitation firearms. When he stepped out of the truck a police officer shot him in the abdomen and he was arrested. New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill said that a paintball gun and pellet gun were found at the scene.

The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

The police and investigating the attack as a terrorist attack because it has mimicked other terrorist attacks. Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and two died later at a hospital.

According to ABC News Saipov is a 29-year-old from Tampa, Florida. He was born in Uzbekistan.