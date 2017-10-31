VIEW GALLERY

According to Us Weekly, the rumors are true: Sarah Hyland, star of Modern Family, has been dating Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams for months now! The two had the rumor mill spinning when they posted pictures together dressed in Stranger Things-inspired costumes, Hyland as Mike and Adams as Eleven. Adams even went as far as to caption his picture with “11 hangin’ out with a 10.”

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that Hyland and Adams have been “seeing each other for months.” This news is quite shocking, as Hyland only just recently broke up with her boyfriend of two years, Dominic Sherwood, in August. If the timing is correct, Hyland may have begun dating Adams almost immediately after her breakup.

Adams, on the other hand, was unable to make it work with JoJo Fletcher on her season of The Bachelorette. Since his first TV appearance, he was rumored to be dating Danielle Maltby after the two shared some serious chemistry on Bachelor in Paradise. Unfortunately, those rumors are now confirmed to be false.

We’ll admit it: the couple is pretty darn cute. What do you think about Hyland and Adams dating? Let us know!