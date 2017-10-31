VIEW GALLERY

TMZ shared a video of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice calling Sofia Vergara a bitch and saying she should be nicer because she’s an immigrant.

Giudice was at a panel discussion, Gettin Real With The Housewives when she made the xenophobic comment. She was asked about her best and worst celebrity encounters and Giudice didn’t hold back.

In the video Giudice starts talking about how she was in the green room at an event. Her publicist told her to take a picture with Sofia to which Giudice said, “I never ask for a picture because I’m so not like that, I don’t care.”

Before Giudice explains what happened between her and Vergara she says she hates talking bad about Vergara because “I’m Italian she’s Colombian. She has an accent, she has more of an accent than me. You would think she would be nice, she’s an immigrant.”

Then Giudice explains how when they took a photo together Vergara tried to stand in front of Giudice and not next to her. It’s a petty move, but to tell Sofia to be grateful because she is an immigrant is too far.

Also, Giudice trying to relate to Vergara because she is Italian is absurd. Giudice was born in New Jersey and grew up in America, her accent that she has isn’t Italian it’s a Jersey accent. Both of her parents are Italian immigrants so you think it would make her more sensitive to immigrants.

Veraga is famous for her role on the highly acclaimed television comedy show Modern Family. She is also the highest paid TV actress for the last six years.

Giudice is famous for flipping a table on the first season of RHONJ and going to jail for almost a year for fraud. She also has a New York Times bestseller cookbook.