Because 2017 is the wildest year in the history of all time (quote me on that), Wendy Williams took the stage of The Wendy Show in a Statue of Liberty outfit and subsequently fainted on live television.
Yep. That’s probably very confusing, but luckily, it was all captured on video.
Here’s the footage of the scary moment.
So, obviously, this is really troubling. Wendy really seemed sick and it was a jarring thing to see.
The good thing here is that Wendy was able to get back up, host the show and said she’s fine now. Williams claimed that she simply overheated because of her costume.
The internet is an incredibly unsafe place and before Wendy could even get back up, the memes began rolling in. That said, Wendy is all good, which means that we can laugh.
I’m not really sure what else can happen this year, but there’s still time and I’m sure someone else will find a way to surprise me. Let’s just be happy that Wendy is doin’ fine and Twitter is doin’ its thing.