VIEW GALLERY

Because 2017 is the wildest year in the history of all time (quote me on that), Wendy Williams took the stage of The Wendy Show in a Statue of Liberty outfit and subsequently fainted on live television.

Yep. That’s probably very confusing, but luckily, it was all captured on video.

Here’s the footage of the scary moment.

Wendy Williams just passed out on live TV. And then rallied like a friggin champ minutes later. https://t.co/uN66NEAwR4 pic.twitter.com/L5uMsRMpN0 — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) October 31, 2017

So, obviously, this is really troubling. Wendy really seemed sick and it was a jarring thing to see.

The good thing here is that Wendy was able to get back up, host the show and said she’s fine now. Williams claimed that she simply overheated because of her costume.

The internet is an incredibly unsafe place and before Wendy could even get back up, the memes began rolling in. That said, Wendy is all good, which means that we can laugh.

The stages of being at the bar during Halloween and remembering you have a paper due at midnight, as told by Wendy Williams pic.twitter.com/oJ69WxT51c — COED.com (@COED) October 31, 2017

So who's gonna be the first to start the Wendy Williams challenge? pic.twitter.com/GrQ81NwcL2 — KOSHER (@JRAN_76) October 31, 2017

Wendy Williams fainting while dressed as the Statue of Liberty is the perfect metaphor for 2017. — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) October 31, 2017

https://twitter.com/prayingillusion/status/925383521492983813

https://twitter.com/NlNTENDHO/status/925396218724995073

I'm sorry the old Wendy Williams can't come to the phone right now

Why?

Oh… cause she is dead! pic.twitter.com/i5sjS3XHE5 — HONEY (@keepit_xoxo) October 31, 2017

Me when i listened to Melodrama for the first time pic.twitter.com/MiUIzIElru — ㅤ‏ً (@ilordie) October 31, 2017

https://twitter.com/prayingillusion/status/925403622850129920

https://twitter.com/KelsFiona/status/925381297316548608

when the world is ending & the Statue of Liberty thinks she’s THAT gorl but the tsunami wave had other plans pic.twitter.com/kQcV2x7u8R — waves.mp3 (@chasemylovex) October 31, 2017

I’m not really sure what else can happen this year, but there’s still time and I’m sure someone else will find a way to surprise me. Let’s just be happy that Wendy is doin’ fine and Twitter is doin’ its thing.