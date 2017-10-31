VIEW GALLERY

Wendy Williams isn’t your average television personality. With all her recent fainting memes aside, Williams is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to business. After spending years working as a radio personality, Williams made a name for herself by gossiping and attacking the occasional celebrity or two. Currently, she is a rather popular actress, TV host and fashion designer well known for her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy Williams’ Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $17.5 Million

Let’s take a look at how earned her riches, shall we?

Early Life

Williams was born on July 18, 1964 in Ocean Township, New Jersey. Her parents, Thomas and Shirley Williams, had two other children besides her, making her the middle child of three. Williams attended Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusettes and graduated with a degree in communications. She also DJ’d for her university’s radio station, WRBB (We Rock Boston Better).

1989 – 2000

After working for her WRBB during her stay at Northeastern University, Williams continued her radio career. She worked for WVIS before later receiving a position at Washington, D.C.’s WOL station. Eventually, she started making regular commutes

Williams later won the Billboard Award for Best On-Air Radio Personality in 1993 for her work on New York’s radio station WRKS. Unfortunately, changes were coming to WRKS after Emmis Broadcasting purchased it the following year. The company was rebranded Hot 97. Williams was eventually fired in 1998.

2001 – 2011

After increasing her popularity on-air, Williams began appearing on a number of television shows and films, including The Cookout and One Life to Live.

Considering her popularity on-air, it wasn’t long before she tried her luck on television. In 2008. Williams debuted her own talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. Debmar-Mercury, a TV company under Lionsgate, offered Williams a six-week run, which resulted in moderate success. Fox later agreed to sign a deal to broadcast the show on a wider scale.

However, Williams ran into some trouble when she got sued by Nicole Spence, her talent booker for her show. Spence claimed that Kevin Hunter, Williams’s husband, created a hostile work environment. He was also accused of sexual harassment, however both Williams and Hunter continued to deny these claims.

Despite some road bumps, Williams continued appearing on multiple talk shows and series, including Good Day New York and Drop Dead Diva. She even participated in season 12 of Dancing With the Stars.

2012 – Present

Williams has come a long way from radio hosting. Now she has a number of movies and popular shows under her belt (Ironically, she plays as herself most of the time). In 2013 alone she appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Neighbors, and Belle’s.

Even theater didn’t seem too far of a stretch for Williams. She went on to appear in the Broadway musical Chicago, where she played Matron Morton. Her role was accompanied by a documentary titled “Wendy Williams: How You Doin’, Broadway!?”

In recent news, The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed for 2019 and 2020, so you can expect to see a lot more of her on Fox.

2018

Wendy Williams is sick of #MeToo movement and believes the allegations against R. Kelly should not be grouped in with the movement.