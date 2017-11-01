VIEW GALLERY

Brett Ratner is an American producer and director of movies, television and music videos. This big Hollywood name has been involved in over 25 films and television shows, along with approximately 40 music videos. He has made headlines many times in the past, but now he’s on entertainment gossip sites for reasons that could ruin his career. Several women have come forward with sexual harassment claims against Ratner, who has a pretty impressive resume. So, how much is this powerful man worth today?

Brett Ratner’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $75 Million

Let’s see how he became a Hollywood millionaire.

1969 – 1998

Ratner attended school in Israel, but graduated high school from Miami Beach Senior High and then attended film school at NYU. The millionaire began his career by directing hip-hop videos for his friend Russell Simmons, Later, Simmons recommended his friend for the film Money Talks, which led to Rush Hour in 1998.

1999 – 2006

From there, it was a piece of cake for Ratner to land directing jobs. He moved on to Family Man, Rush Hour 2 and reverted back to his roots, directing music videos. In 1999, Ratner directed Madonna‘s video for “Beautiful Stranger” and Mariah Carey‘s videos for “Heartbreaker” and “We Belong Together.”

2007 – 2011

Ratner directed the third movie in the Rush Hour franchise which was just as much of a success as the first two. He produced Horrible Bosses and Horrible Bosses 2, another successful Hollywood franchise. The director’s big break in television was for the drama series Prison Break and then the MTV reality show Catfish. In 2009, Ratner created his publishing company, Rat Press. He released new titles as well as some of his favorite out-of-print books. In 2011, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Ratner would produce the 84th annual Academy Awards, but Ratner resigned after stating that “rehearsal is for fags.” He later apologized for his comment.

2012 – Present

Ratner and James Packer formed the motion picture financing company RatPac Entertainment in 2012. They soon committed $450 million to Warner Bros. They helped finance the D.C. comic world such as Batman and Superman along with the Hangover series. Their first film was Gravity with Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.

Hundreds of people have stepped forward to share their disturbing stories of sexual misconduct from powerful men including Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Spacey and now, Brett Ratner. These victims are no longer remaining silent, which hopefully inspires men and women everywhere to speak up. There is strength in numbers. As a society, we can no longer allow these men, who served as inspirations to many, to get away with this behavior.

2018

Brett Ratner defends defamation lawsuit against Melanie Kohler for allegedly publishing false rape claims against him.