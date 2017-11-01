Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe is a freshman at the University of Hartford. In a Facebook Live video, Rowe went into detail about why she moved out of her first dorm. Brianna Brochu, her first roommate, was attacking her and poisoning her and she didn’t even realize it. It wasn’t until she moved out that her roommate revealed all the ways she bullied Rowe.

Jazzy said that her roommate began to make her feel very unwelcome and she soon fell ill. She said that she had severe throat pain and trouble speaking. Rowe got multiple tests done at the hospital, but they all came back negative.

After she told her roommate she was moving out, many friends told her to check Instagram. Brochu posted on her Instagram that she finally “got rid of her roommate!!” Then she went into detail about how she did it. Brochu for a month spat in Rowe’s coconut oil, put moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbed used tampons on her backpack and messed with her toothbrush and eating utensils.

In Rowe’s Facebook live video, she explains that Brochu was a random roommate. Nothing ever happened between the two, Brochu just disliked Rowe from the start. That is why she thinks Brochu’s actions were racially motivated. Brochu did call Rowe “Jamaican Barbie” in her Instagram post.

Rowe was told that the situation couldn’t legally be dealt with because they aren’t roommates anymore. She has been missing class to visit an ear, nose and throat specialist because of Brochu’s actions. This motivated her to make a Facebook video and gain public support and it worked. The hashtag #JusticeForJazzy started trending.

University of Hartford’s President Greg Woodward released a statement saying that Brochu was arrested and the situation will be handled. The city’s police arrested her, but the president says the university will follow their code of conduct when it comes to disciplining Brochu.

According to Heavy, Brochu was arrested on misdemeanor charges of third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace. She is currently out on $1,000 bail and can face up to a year in prison because each charge has a maximum sentence of six months.