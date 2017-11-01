VIEW GALLERY

For some strange reason, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are the couple that we just can’t stop rooting for. They are like the real life Ross and Racheal from Friends.

Though Selena Gomez moved on from Bieber with The Weeknd, it appears that their recent split paired with some new photos of Jelena might reveal that they’re back together again.

Every time we try to back away from the ‘ship,’ some new gossip arises and we are all left rooting for them once again. It’s the gift that keeps on giving, so it’s only right that we take a look back to where it all started.

2009

Let’s take it back to simpler times, when Bieber had a clean record and Gomez was still besties with Demi Lovato. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber met in 2009 after their managers set up a meeting between the two. They hit it off and became instant friends.

2010

In early 2010, Gomez and Bieber were spotted hanging out quite often and there was speculation that the two might be in a romantic relationship. However, Gomez shut down rumors by saying that she viewed Bieber as her little brother. We would soon learn that this was far from the truth. By the end of the year, the couple shared a New Year’s kiss and Jelena was born.

2011

In March of 2011, Gomez finally admitted that they were a couple while appearing on Ellen. Jelena became an official thing, and we were all finally able to say #couplegoals whenever we saw them in the magazines. During the summer of 2011, Jelena hit every red carpet event together and literally melted our hearts with their cuteness and little bursts of PDA.

2012

Throughout the beginning of 2012, rumors swirled about the couple’s possible breakup and by the end of November, Jelena had officially called it quits. They said it was due to scheduling conflicts and that they were both too busy. However, by December the couple were spotted out on a getaway with Gomez’s bff Taylor Swift and Swift’s then-boyfriend Harry Styles. The vacation didn’t seem to rekindle the fire because after their return, they split.

2013

After months of no word from the couple, David Letterman asked Gomez about her relationship status. Gomez said that she was moving on from Bieber and Letterman revealed that he has made Bieber cry. “Well, that makes two of us,” Selena responded sassily.

It seemed like the end of Jelena, but by May of 2013, Gomez greeted Bieber backstage at the Billboard Music Awards and BFF Taylor made a legendary stank face.

2014

In January of 2014, both Bieber and Gomez seemed to go through some very tough times. Bieber got busted for a DUI with a girl who wasn’t Gomez and Gomez checked into rehab saying that she has some things she needed to work through personally.

Throughout 2014, Justin continued to post cute pictures of himself and Gomez on the ‘Gram, but Gomez continued to deny that they were together and said that she was single.

In March, the two spent a romantic weekend together in Texas and Bieber posted a photo of Gomez saying that she was the “most elegant princess in the world.”

In April, Gomez went to Coachella with the Jenner sisters. During Bieber’s surprise performance with Chance the Rapper during Coachella, the couple watched the rest of the show together and were even said to have left the event together.

Things seemed to have gone sour afterwards and Bieber was spotted out at dinner without Gomez. According to the Daily Mail, the fight happened because Kylie Jenner sent Bieber some racy photos and Gomez saw them on his phone. Afterwards, Gomez and Bieber unfollowed each other on social media.

By the end of April, Selena was linked to Orlando Bloom and the two were spotted out quite a bit. Bieber was also the subject of many dating rumors and was linked to Kylie Jenner, Adriana Lima, Yovanna Ventua, and Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife. It was a busy year for Bieber. He also previewed a song on IG and captioned it, “you know exactly what to do to hurt me,” which may or may not have been about Selena.

In June, Bieber posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Our love is unconditional.”By June, they were vacationing together. The internet went wild and by September the couple was officially back together.

In July, Bieber and Bloom got into an altercation and Bloom punched Bieber in the face in in Ibiza, Spain. Reportedly, the dispute was over their shared exes, even though it was never proven that any of them dated one another.

Sometimes we think we aren't good enough. But then I realize when I think I'm alone I have God. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 2, 2014

In October, the couple were seen fighting in Paris and Bieber was spotted hanging out with Kendall Jenner while Gomez was seen keeping her distance from the two. Later, a video emerged of the two fighting in the airport in Paris, and Gomez sent out some call-for-help tweets. After Paris, Bieber tried to serenade Gomez with songs he’d written about her and through cute photos of their past times together.

In November, Gomez released a new song titled, “The Heart Wants What it Wants,” and told Ryan Seacreast in an interview that the song was about Bieber. Gomez said that Bieber had heard the song and thought it was beautiful. Gomez went on to say, “I support him. I think I always will. I’m upset when he’s upset, I’m happy when he’s happy. I don’t want anything bad ever happen to him. It hurts me. That’s all.”

Justin responded to the song with his own cryptic Instagram post.

2015

As of 2017, Jelena was no more and Selena was romantically linked to Zedd. Bieber also moved on.

Justin reflected back on his relationship with Selena in an interview with Complex. “I moved in with my girlfriend when I was 18,” Bieber said. “Started my own life with her. It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age. But we were so in love. Nothing else mattered. We were all about each other.”

Bieber went on to say, “But when it’s like that and you get your value from that, people will always disappoint you. Your girl or your dude, they’re always going to disappoint you. Your full identity can’t be in that person. My identity was in her. Her identity was in me. When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin’ mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other.”

2016

Bieber confirmed that he was dating Sofia Richie and threatened to delete his Instagram if his fan didn’t stop coming after her and leaving her hate comments. “If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol,” Selena wrote in a comment. “It should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you.” Bieber later deleted his IG account.

2017

In recent Jelena news, Gomez and now ex-boyfriend The Weekend decided to call it quits after a 10-month relationship. Along with this new development, it seems that Bieber and Gomez have been spotted hanging out together again. The Jelena ‘ship’ is back on and we are all steadily watching to see if our favorite couple will get back together once and for all.