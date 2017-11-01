VIEW GALLERY

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion show is coming up soon (November 28!) and Victora’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro will be strutting the runway in the 2017 Fantasy Bra.

Ribeiro made the big announcement on Instagram today by posting a photo of her wearing the bra with the caption:

“I’ve been holding this secret for too long and I am beyond honored to announce that I will be wearing the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra this year! I am very happy and thankful for my Victoria’s Secret family for trusting me and all the support from my on family, friends and fans! THANK YOU SOMUCH!!! its official!!”

The bra is absolutely stunning. It took approximately 35o hours to create with 6,000 gemstones and weighs over 600 carats. It’s definitely not your typical, comfy t-shirt bra.

According to PR Newswire, the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra is valued at $2 million. It was designed “exclusively for Victoria’s Secret by world-renowned jeweler Mouawad” and has been hand-made “with diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz in 18 karat gold.”

Ribeiro is a 27-year-old model born in Brazil. Her career began in 2009 when her friends suggested she enter a local modeling competition in Brazil right after giving birth to her son, Alexandre. The contest led her to larger gigs for Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Marc Jacobs. This upcoming fashion show in Shanghai will be her sixth time on the Victoria’s Secret runway, but she has never been given the honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra until now.

The model explained to People, “I never cried so much in my entire life — and I have a baby. It was so emotional. I couldn’t believe it when they told me. It was so beautiful.”

Fans are so excited to hear the news.

That’s like the best decision e v e r 😍 She really deserves it and it looks AMAZING 😍😍 Congrats @Lalaribeiro16 #fantasybra #vs #VSFS2017 pic.twitter.com/rvlBFxVyCF — ~indry✨🌸 (@MiissMadrista7) November 1, 2017

Mood: Lais Ribeiro eating pasta in a 2 million dollar golden bra pic.twitter.com/zJSe4RoOuf — iz (@vuIgaire) November 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/sunskriver/status/925724407305244674

I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/8ijxmaGzjn — Entranhas (@UpsideDownDart) November 1, 2017

We can’t wait to see Lais rock the runway in a few weeks! Congratulations!