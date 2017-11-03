VIEW GALLERY

Mila Kunis is killing the phrase “two birds with one stone” thanks to her latest stunt. During a guest appearance on Conan, the Bad Moms actress revealed that she’s been up to some playful business on the side. Kunis channeled her inner Punk’d and set up a masterful plan to troll Vice President Mike Pence. She set up a monthly donation to Planned Parenthood, but here’s the kicker. Instead of claiming the fame, she put it under Mike Pence’s name.

“I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do, and so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood,” Kunis admitted, which earned her some cheers from the audience. “Every month to his office he gets a little letter that says like, ‘An anonymous donation has been made in your name.'”

This isn’t the first time Planned Parenthood received donations under another name. Maybe it’s time we make it a thing again.

Thank you so much! We've been blown away by the support we've received. Many people are donating in Clinton or Pence's name. #WeWontGoBack — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) November 12, 2016

To be fair, no bank accounts were harmed in the making of this prank. Well, not so much a prank and more of an act of “peaceful protest.”

Pence might not be amused by her antics, but we are.