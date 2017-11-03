VIEW GALLERY

Everyone’s emoji preferences are different but does your top emoji match America’s?

Apple has finally revealed to the world what are the top ten most used emojis in the nation. The face with tears of joy emoji is the number one used emoji and it won by a landslide. In second place is the red heart, third is loudly crying face, then the heart eyes face, face giving a kiss, face with rolling eyes, the skull, the smiling face with smiley eyes, the weary face and then last the thinking face.

Apple didn’t share what the exact numbers of usage each emoji has, but they did share how they collected their data. According to MacRumors, Apple’s Differential Privacy technology allows them to collect large sums of data from users, while also giving the users privacy.

Their Differential Privacy is used on QuickType suggestions, emoji suggestions, lookup hints, Safari energy draining domains, Safari autoplay intent detection, Safari crashing domains and health type usage.

You can view your Differential Privacy by going to Settings > Privacy > Analytics > Analytics Data and then clicking on the entries that begin with Differential Privacy.