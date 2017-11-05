Liam Hemsworth made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live last night (November 4) , and watching Miley Cyrus grinning up at her fiancée while staying in character was almost enough to make this cruel, dark world stop on its axis for a moment.

The former Nicholas Sparks movie lovers teamed up for a The Price Is Right sketch in which Miley played audience member Amanda with no small crush on her teammate, Chris Hemsworth (Alex Moffat).

“You’re really cute,” “Amanda” told “Chris” with a coy smile.

“Yeah, sorry love, I’m married,” Moffat-as-Chris answered.

“Do you have a brother?” Miley shot back, much to the audience’s delight.

Enter Liam, in all of his 6 foot 3, Australian, smoldering glory, and the the smile that flashes across Miley’s face as he appears beside her is like watching an evergreen tree lit up with multicolored lights, a cat-and-dog crossover friendship video, and the first ten minutes of Up all wound into one.

Watch Liam supporting his longtime beau’s big night below:

*wipes away a stray tear* Maybe… maybe love is real after all.