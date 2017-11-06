VIEW GALLERY

Happy birthday, Emma Stone! The birthday girl turns 29 today.

Emma Stone had a pretty decent year I would say, from winning a SAG, Golden Globe and Oscar for her incredible performance in La La Land to becoming 2017’s highest paid actress and plus she has a cute new beau, SNL writer Dave McCary. Stone radiates charm, beauty and has inspired me multiple times to get side bangs, but as expected, I can’t pull them off quite like she can.

To celebrate Emma’s birthday, here are four of her best moments in honor of her big day.

1. Her epic lip-sync battle with Jimmy Fallon.

Honestly, this one of my personal faves. Stone KILLED IT. It’s no wonder the video has over 14 million views since it’s probably the best lip-sync battle in existence.

2. Literally every time she is with Ryan Gosling.

Best. Pair. Ever. From La La Land to Crazy Stupid Love, these two are a force to be reckoned with. Their energy and charm compliment each other in a way that other actors should be jealous about.

3. When she opened up about her anxiety.

Stone used her creativity as a weapon against her crippling anxiety as a child. She wrote a book as a child about a green monster on her shoulder who told her things that weren’t true. When she listened, the monster would grow larger and when she turned her head, it shrinks. Just because it’s a children’s book, doesn’t mean it can’t be applied to adult life.

4. When she sent a teen a corsage and boutonnière after asking her to prom.

While she unfortunately couldn’t make it to the actual event, the actress was flattered by the offer so she wrote a handwritten letter to Jacob Staudenmaier, the recruiter, along with a corsage and boutonniere in order to make sure him and his date were looking their best.

Fans on Twitter have been wishing the star a great year.

Happy birthday, Emma Stone!