Jelena may be making a comeback!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted at a church in Los Angeles this past weekend multiple times. They arrived separately, but following the services on Friday night, the stars went to a private dinner at Morton’s Steakhouse. Bieber arranged the private dinner for after the restaurant closed so they could have the whole place to themselves.

Gomez just split from The Weeknd who recently bought a puppy to mourn the breakup, while Gomez is back out with her ex. There have been rumors about Bieber doing wrong in the past, so hopefully he has his act together now. He reached out to Gomez after her kidney transplant which rekindled their friendship.

The pop stars were spotted on bike ride together last week and then Gomez was seen cheering Bieber on at his hockey game.

https://twitter.com/LifeWithSelG/status/926574314811518977

Sources have claimed that Gomez’s budding friendship with Bieber had nothing to do with her split from The Weeknd, but who knows. The two have been nearly inseparable over the past week since the breakup.

Nothing has been made official yet, but the forecast is showing sunny with a chance of Jelena being back on.

As long as they are both happy, that’s all that matters, but then again, they are super cute together. Make sure to scroll through the gallery of adorable couple photos.

Now all we can do is wait.