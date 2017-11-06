Snapchat is down right now, so do not worry, unless you have streaks that are about the expire. Today at 3:42 PM Snapchat support tweeted that the app is having difficulties and isn’t working for some users.

Some Snapchatters are having trouble with the app 😓 We're looking into it! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017

The app isn’t refreshing or loading any snaps at the moment. While other users are unable to log in to the app at all. There is nothing more annoying than seeing unopened snaps and not being able to load or view them.

Some people thought it was their fault and not the app. I was one of those people who restarted their phone because I thought it was my whole phone and not just the app.

I restarted my phone twice and disconnected and connected again to my WiFi thinking there was something wrong with my phone or internet… — Amie O'Dunlaing (@amieodunlaing) November 6, 2017

i turned off my internet and waited 10 minutes… realized i was an idiot soon after bc my computer was connecting just fine — Jamie (@jamieehemmings) November 6, 2017

How To Save Your Snap Streaks

If you’re like this guy and didn’t send out your streaks in time there is a way to save them. If you go to Snapchat’s website you can file a “Connectivity issues” claim and your streak will return.

IM LOSING MY STREAKS U CANT DO THIS TO ME — Byron P (@Byrules01) November 6, 2017

When Will Snapchat Be Fixed?

Hopefully Snap can get up and running again soon, but they haven’t made an officially announcement when that will be. They also haven’t said what caused the app to crash.