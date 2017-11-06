Snapchat is down right now, so do not worry, unless you have streaks that are about the expire. Today at 3:42 PM Snapchat support tweeted that the app is having difficulties and isn’t working for some users.
The app isn’t refreshing or loading any snaps at the moment. While other users are unable to log in to the app at all. There is nothing more annoying than seeing unopened snaps and not being able to load or view them.
Some people thought it was their fault and not the app. I was one of those people who restarted their phone because I thought it was my whole phone and not just the app.
How To Save Your Snap Streaks
If you’re like this guy and didn’t send out your streaks in time there is a way to save them. If you go to Snapchat’s website you can file a “Connectivity issues” claim and your streak will return.
When Will Snapchat Be Fixed?
Hopefully Snap can get up and running again soon, but they haven’t made an officially announcement when that will be. They also haven’t said what caused the app to crash.