How do you condense a lifetime of love into a letter?

Sara Chivers, 34, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer last March, just eight years after she went into remission. She admitted that she knew that it was possible her cancer would return, but she didn’t want to simply wait around in fear.

Despite the traumatic news, Sara and her family are determined to make as many unforgettable memories as she can. One of the keepsakes she intends on leaving for her kids is an emotional letter that was shared on The New Daily.

“I won’t be around to see you grow up. It’s a hard thing to say and even harder to face. You will have to hear from others the little things that made me me: my perfume of choice is Michael Kors, my favorite meal is spaghetti bolognese, winter is my preferred season.” she wrote. “Heartbroken doesn’t come close to describing the pain I feel at not being in your lives in the future, but I would never change or forego the time we have spent together and the immense joy you have brought me. You are without a doubt my proudest accomplishments.”

Unfortunately, the heartbreaking news doesn’t stop there. After undergoing chemotherapy and a difficult surgery to remove one of the three malignant brain tumors, one of her sons was also starting to get sick. After taking her 18-month-old son Alfie to the hospital, she was horrified to learn that he was also diagnosed with brain cancer, albeit a different strain from hers.

Despite her terminal diagnosis, Sara is determined to make the most out of her remaining time with her family. Apart from making memories and leaving them with as much motherly love as possible, Sara wants to put all her effort into finding a cure for Alfie’s cancer strain. According to Babble, he’s already had three surgeries in order to increase his odds of survival.

