Jacob Thompson, 9, is making Christmas come early. Jacob is a cancer patient with Stage 4 High-Risk Neuroblastoma and he has about a month left to live.

In early October Jacob was admitted to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and started treatment, but it wasn’t working. He has been fighting cancer since he was 5-years-old.

Because Jacob won’t make it until Christmas his parents are determined to make Christmas come early. According to WLKY, his whole room will be turned into a winter wonderland next weekend. To help bring the Christmas cheer Jacob wants Christmas cards from everyone. His friend Nolan was the first to send him a card.

“Jacob loves the holiday season,” Jacob’s mom, Michelle Thompson Simard said, “and we want him to know that Christmas wishes come true and that there are good people who care all around the world.”

If you want to send Jacob a Christmas card anything with a penguin on it is a safe bet. Penguins are his favorite animal and his mom said that “live like a penguin” is one of his mottos.

You can send cards to Jacob Thompson, C/O Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102. Jacob’s family also set up a GoFundMe for his funeral costs.