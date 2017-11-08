We’ve all either skipped class or seriously contemplated skipping class for various reasons like going out with friends, taking a nap, watching Netflix, or even just to do work for another class. One college student never missed a single class during her senior year of college and she had a real excuse not to show up.

According to People, Colleen Cappon lived in an apartment with her close friends, stayed up late studying and went to campus parties on the weekends, but she also had to endure an additional aspect of life that isn’t so typical for college students.

Cappon was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer a couple weeks before her senior year at the State University of New York at Cortland and every other weekend, she left campus to drive two hours to her hometown to undergo chemotherapy treatments.

While she was getting ready for a night out with her friends that summer, she felt a lump in her breast when sliding into her bra. Her doctor said it was most likely nothing and that she could have it removed over her Christmas break. Since she still had some time before school, she decided not to wait. After the mass was removed and tested, the diagnosis came.

Cappon came up with a plan with her doctors to make the drive every two weeks because she didn’t want to give up her senior year of college with her friends. She scheduled her classes Monday through Thursday and told her professors about the situation. They told Cappon not to worry about deadlines or assignments, but she didn’t want that special treatment. Cappon made it through her whole senior year without ever missing a class or a deadline.

She said that she was pretty much able to keep her normal lifestyle while at school.

In December during her break, she underwent a double mastectomy, which was a difficult procedure to accept as a young woman. Cappon was actually thankful for the timing of the diagnosis since she had more time to relax at school than if she was working a full-time job.

This all happened 10 years ago, when people didn’t have as many internet resources as we do now. If she could make it to every class, so can you.

Cappon is now 31 and is married to her college boyfriend, who was with her during the treatment. Having children is a real possibility for the couple at this point, but the future is still unknown.

You can read the full interview with People here.