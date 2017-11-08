VIEW GALLERY

Professional makeup artist and YouTuber Promise Tamang has given a whole new meaning to Transformation Tuesday.

She describes herself in her Instagram bio as a “Human Chameleon” and “Transformation Queen,” but that’s a bit of an understatement if you ask me.

The artist has made herself up to look like Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran, Pennywise the Clown and most recently, a Bratz Doll. It’s terrifyingly good.

Just in case you don’t know what Bratz Dolls are, they were a trendy toy to have in the early 2000s, competing against Polly Pockets and Barbie. The dolls had large eyes, huge lips and looked a bit edgier than the average Barbie doll. There was also a movie that came out in 2007 inspired by the dolls with Annaliese Van Der Pol from That’s So Raven.

Anyway, here’s her creepy transformation.

This girl has skills. Aside from just her makeup, she even has the outfit on point, including the pink rhinestone top and the giant, obnoxious sunglasses perched on top of her head. Tamang wrote in the caption, “If you are looking for a last min Halloween Costume, this might be it.” I think it’s cute how she believes we all have her magical talent and can morph ourselves into literally whoever we want. This girl is one of a kind.

The eyes are definitely the creepiest part. Tamang credits the technique she used in her video to @missgaymatte, who inspired her exaggerated eyes. The artist overdrew her eyes and even drew on the eyelashes in order to give her the appearance of a doll.

Check out her full transformation in this quick five-minute video.

Tamang has a huge following and fans had a ton to say about her jaw-dropping transformation.

I didn't like any of the Bratz Dolls tutorials until Promise Tamang came and took the throne — idalia🦁 (@idaliaalvarado) October 28, 2017

It was inspired by the genius herself, Promise Tamang! — FX.CAT | Neb Radzif (@fxcatart) October 11, 2017

Can we just give @TamangPhan the proper credit for her impeccable makeup skills !!!! — ✰ B A I L E Y ✰ (@BaileyCam24) October 30, 2017

THIS IS HOW ITS DONEEEE!!!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/VEtJKKWVGp — Ashley B. (@mxcx__) October 29, 2017

As much as we love this throwback look, we’ll just stick to attempting cat-eye liner for now.