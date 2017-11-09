If you ever doubted that modeling was in Bella and Gigi Hadid‘s blood, well this is more proof. The sisters’ cousin Joann van den Herik, who goes by JoJo, is a plus-size model and she is just as beautiful as her cousins.
Gigi and Bella’s mom, Yolanda and JoJo’s dad, Leo van den Herik are siblings. JoJo’s dad has made a few cameo’s on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Yolanda used to be a cast member. Recently JoJo was out in Amsterdam with her Aunt Yolanda.
JoJo is signed to IMM Europe and Maxime Models. The Hadid van den Herik family is going to take over the entire modeling industry in no time. The cousins are super close. JoJo posts the cutest throwbacks of her, Bella and Gigi. She and Bella even had matching kitten shirts growing up.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BB0usHGSaTv/?taken-by=joannvdherik
JoJo’s Instagram is full of body positive inspiration. In her latest post, she wrote about how happy she is to be surrounded by people who love her and how that has helped her become body positive. “I’m happy I had the opportunity to get past my insecurities and to better my life, my health and my mindset. I’m happy I got the chance to accept myself and I want to help you guys accept yourselves too.”
View this post on Instagram
I smile today because I'm so happy to be alive and healthy. I'm happy I can get out of bed every morning and I'm happy I can do things I love and I have people that love me. I'm happy to have this platform where I can share my ups and downs, my life, my insecurities. I'm happy I had the opportunity to get past my insecurities and to better my life, my health and my mindset. I'm happy I got the chance to accept myself and I want to help you guys accept yourselves too. You're unique, you're you. And you have a reason to smile, because: you're so beautiful and sweet and kind. Never let anyone tell you otherwise, never let anyone get you down. Your mindset is all that matters, you will never get happy by changing your appearance over and over again. The only way you can be happy and SMILE everyday is when you change your mindset and accept and love all the things you do have. Like a big booty 😏 What are your reasons to smile today?💕 #Smile #EmbraceYourCurves #LoveYourself #MyJourney
Click through the gallery to see JoJo’s best photos and more pictures of her with Bella and Gigi.