VIEW GALLERY

If you ever doubted that modeling was in Bella and Gigi Hadid‘s blood, well this is more proof. The sisters’ cousin Joann van den Herik, who goes by JoJo, is a plus-size model and she is just as beautiful as her cousins.

Gigi and Bella’s mom, Yolanda and JoJo’s dad, Leo van den Herik are siblings. JoJo’s dad has made a few cameo’s on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Yolanda used to be a cast member. Recently JoJo was out in Amsterdam with her Aunt Yolanda.

JoJo is signed to IMM Europe and Maxime Models. The Hadid van den Herik family is going to take over the entire modeling industry in no time. The cousins are super close. JoJo posts the cutest throwbacks of her, Bella and Gigi. She and Bella even had matching kitten shirts growing up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BB0usHGSaTv/?taken-by=joannvdherik

JoJo’s Instagram is full of body positive inspiration. In her latest post, she wrote about how happy she is to be surrounded by people who love her and how that has helped her become body positive. “I’m happy I had the opportunity to get past my insecurities and to better my life, my health and my mindset. I’m happy I got the chance to accept myself and I want to help you guys accept yourselves too.”

Click through the gallery to see JoJo’s best photos and more pictures of her with Bella and Gigi.