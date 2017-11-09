The New York Times has recently published an article of five women’s accounts of being sexually harassed or abused by comedian Louis CK. All accounts are either of Louis CK masturbating in front of the women, asking to masturbate in front of them or masturbating while on a phone call with them. All of this was not consensual, inappropriate and harassment and assault.

Exclusive: 5 women tell NYT that Louis C.K. crossed a line into sexual misconduct https://t.co/GYl09W0uW2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2017

Louis CK’s vile behavior wasn’t a secret, much like Kevin Spacey’s or Harvey Weinstein’s, but it was always denied and the repercussions for talking about it were noticeable.

People were anticipating that the article would be disgraceful because Louis CK’s camp started preparing for it in obvious ways. First, he canceled his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and second the premiere of his film I Love You, Daddy was canceled.

The reactions to the article and claims are a mixture of anger and happiness that he is finally being held accountable for his actions. People have also noted how Louis CK’s past stand up has hinted at aggressive behavior.

Thinking a lot about this Louis C.K. bit today pic.twitter.com/bZdMPFtZuw — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) November 9, 2017

.@TigNotaro spoke about the inspiration for the disturbing #OneMississippi scene, which now explains the rift between her and Louis C.K. (also an executive producer on the Amazon show) https://t.co/zZ7OOm5hkZ — Jackie Strause (@jackiedstrause) November 9, 2017

https://twitter.com/ira/status/928743317013127169

This new Louis CK shit really gives new meaning to “she’s an angel and I want to drown her in my cum” pic.twitter.com/PwC0GoG4zb — weird blechs but okay (@bmichael) November 9, 2017

https://twitter.com/ira/status/928735180843466752

Louis CK is disgusting. Roy Moore is disgusting. You don’t need to pick only one just to push your political viewpoint. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 9, 2017

HUGE props to everyone who told their story in that piece on Louis CK. It takes big guts to tell the truth about such a powerful guy. I'm glad that in the wake of the Weinstein expose, people are listening. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) November 9, 2017

I was told to delete a tweet I wrote about Louis CK abusing women before I applied to a high-profile comedy job because the people conducting the hiring process might not like it. These women who have spoken up are brave, and we owe them so much.https://t.co/yECc41l1Uz — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) November 9, 2017

A reminder that if you're a predator and you're starting to get worried that your time is coming, you should be worried because it is: https://t.co/ZStSdhUzZ3 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 9, 2017

Movies: "Our industry is riddled with sexual abusers."

Standup Comedy: "Hold my beer." — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) November 9, 2017

.@madeleine_rae and I wrote about the years and years and years of bullshit we slogged through trying to report the Louis CK story before folks were ready to talk and when everyone was accusing us of unfairly targeting him https://t.co/nN2cw2BLeM — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) November 9, 2017

i love seeing sexual predators and pedophiles go down but i really don't love seeing so many people perform shock and disbelief that this type of thing actually happens — james brooks (@elite_gz) November 9, 2017

You don't know how many female comics could not get work because we only wanted to tell jokes not fulfill some dude's fantasy… — Loni Love (@LoniLove) November 9, 2017

Louis CK's manager tried to silence the women he abused. I hope the other comics that Dave Becky represents – @KevinHart4real @azizansari Amy Poehler – will say something. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 9, 2017

It’s sad that it took this long for people to believe the allegations against Louis CK but at least it has finally happened.