Once again, Meek Mill is making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. The rapper recently received a harsh prison sentence of 2-4 years for violating parole in relation to a 2008 gun possession case. Before his legal troubles began to overshadow his talent, Meek Mill released a series of critically acclaimed mixtapes and albums that enabled him to accumulate an impressive net worth.

As of 2018, Meek Mill’s Estimated Net Worth is $3 Million.

Let’s look at a timeline of the rapper’s career.

Early Life

Meek Mill was born as Robert Rihmeek Williams on May 6, 1987, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His father died during a botched robbery when Meek was five years old, so his mother raised him single-handedly.

Meek initially began his rap career by competing in rap battles throughout middle school, and even went on to form a rap group called The Bloodhoundz with three friends. Although the group was short-lived, Meek continued to rap battle all throughout high school years.

In 2005, Meek was jailed for the first time after being charged with illegal possession of a fireman during a trip to the corner store. Meek said that officers beat him brutally during the incident. His hair was ripped out of his scalp and he was left with bruises and a severely swollen eye as a result of one of the officers punching him in the face.

2008 – 2012

Meek dropped his fourth solo mixtape, Flamers 2: Hottest In Tha City, in 2008. The mixtape caught the attention of rapper T.I., who subsequently signed Meek Mill to his label Grand Hustle Records. During this time, Meek was charged a second time for gun and drug possession and spent several months in prison. Meek never released an official album under the label, and after releasing his third mixtape, he parted ways with T.I. and went on to sign a contract with Rick Ross’s label, Maybach Music, in 2011.

In August of that same year, Meek released his mixtape Dreamchasers to critical acclaim. The following year, he released his first studio album Dreams and Nightmares to additional praise, and the album debuted in the second spot on the Billboard charts.

2013 – 2015

Meek released his eighth mixtape, Dreamchasers 3, in September 2013. The mixtape featured numerous guest appearances from other well-known rappers including Future, Yo Gotti, Diddy and his future girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj went public with their relationship in 2015, the same year that he released his second studio album Dreams Worth More Than Money.

During this time period, Meek Mill went through a very public feud with rapper Drake.

The beef started when Meek called out Drake on Twitter for allegedly using a ghostwriter and failing to promote Meek’s second album.

Drake responded by dropping two diss tracks, “Charged Up” and “Back To Back.”

Meek responded with another diss track, “Wanna Know,” but the song has since removed the track from Soundcloud. Drake’s “Back to Back” was a massive hit and peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. The feud was one of the most publicized rap battles in recent pop culture history.

2016 – Present

Meek released the fourth installment to the Dreamchasers series, DC4, on October 16, 2016.

In January 2017, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj ended their two-year relationship. He released his third studio album, Wins and Losses, in July 2017.

In November 2017, Meek Mill was given a 2-4 year prison sentence as a result of violating probation for his 2008 gun possession charges.

Multiple artists in the rap community, including Jay Z and T.I., have since taken to social media to express their disappointment with Meek’s harsh prison sentencing. Meek was officially incarcerated on November 8 and a petition has since been created in support of the rapper’s release.

2018

Meek Mill’s judge ordered the woman who presided over the Philly rapper’s probation and sentencing to release all documents that could prove bias on her part.