More and more fashion brands are embracing body positivity and with that comes celebrating our “imperfections,” from stretch marks to creases. Was it because of Kendrick Lamar‘s bop “Humble“? Or maybe because of the trend in which artists are dousing their body “flaws” with glitter. Celebrities have even been taking a stand by calling out magazines for retouching their photos. Either way, we can agree that we all prefer seeing a photo that hasn’t been airbrushed.

Following in ASOS’ footsteps, the UK brand Missguided is the latest to refrain from airbrushing its models. On the website and on Instagram, photos of models in lingerie or bikinis are shown with their stretch marks and skin creases.

How refreshing to actually see genuine un-edited photos of female models. Well done @Missguided I'm SO proud of the message this conveys x pic.twitter.com/EBedySfz6I — marnie (@marniepolk) November 4, 2017

This photo change comes on the cusp of Missguided’s new campaign, #KEEPONBEINGYOU. Creative manager Samantha Helligso discussed the brand’s mission:

“As a brand, we feel we have a strong sense of social responsibility to support young women and inspire confidence. So we’re on a mission to do just that by showing our audience it’s okay to be yourself, embrace your ‘flaws,’ celebrate individuality, and not strive for what the world perceives as perfection. Because basically, it doesn’t exist. By showing imagery that’s real and authentic, we want to show it’s more than okay to be yourself. All you have is what you’ve got, so own it every day.”

This sends a clear message, especially to younger generations, that models’ bodies have the same marks that we all do and we shouldn’t have to stand for anything less than authentic. Now if only more brands would follow suit, this could become the norm.