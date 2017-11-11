The lifestyles of the rich and famous are Instagrammable as hell, but most of us are forced to look to more inexpensive solutions for social content than private jets, yachts in Turks & Caicos, and sprawling Upper West Side penthouses.

Now, one Russian company, Private Jet Studio, is turning this concept into an unusual business, letting the not-so-rich and not-so-famous rent out private jets for a few hours — but, well, on the ground.

According to The Telegraph, a two-hour shoot with a professional photographer costs 14,000 rubles ($236) and 11,000 rubles ($185) without. (Oh, and that’s without props, a makeup artist, and a videographer).

“The luxurious interior of the aircraft is made of high-quality and natural materials,” Private Jet Studio told the outlet. “You can organize an unusual and unforgettable photo shooting for yourself and your customers, which they will never forget.”

In case you need some celebrity poses for inspiration…

Of course, if you aren’t based in Moscow, paying for a real airline ticket to travel to a country to create a fake airline experience may defeat the cost-effective purpose, and *some* of us would be immediately called out by friends and family if we were to stage a faux photoshoot on a private jet that our bank account could not support.

Then again, Bow Wow, for one, could be a viable candidate.