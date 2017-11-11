In the aftermath of the sickening Harvey Weinstein allegations, more and more sexual assault and harassment stories have come to light in Hollywood in recent weeks. Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, and Ed Westwick have all been accused of inappropriate sexual conduct, and more allegations are coming forward against high-profile figures every single day.
Now, Rebel Wilson is speaking out about her personal experience with sexual harassment in Hollywood.
“I’ve been away in a ‘bubble’ of sorts creating new comedy overseas,” the comedian and actress tweeted in a new thread, “but it’s so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As you guys know, I’m a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell.”
She proceeds to recount two instances of sexual harassment in her career. In the first, a male star “asked [her] repeatedly to stick [his] finger up [her] ass” while his friends tried to film her, and was later threatened by the star’s representative to “be nice” and supportive.
In the second, her experience was with a successful director.
“I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy’s wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately. I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from ‘work talk’ didn’t even cross my mind. I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky.”
“To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening,” Wilson continues. “I know my stories aren’t as horrific as other women and men have described – but if you’ve ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level.”
Her acknowledgement that her stories “aren’t as horrific” as others’ is true — but it also does not make her recounts any less important, any less terrible.
This article will be updated if she tweets again.