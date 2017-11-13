VIEW GALLERY

Barbie is an iconic toy that has made some pretty bad headlines for her unrealistic and non-inclusive body type. In an effort to make the brand more inclusive Mattel, the company who creates Barbies has made more Barbies with diverse body types.

One of Mattel’s effort to make Barbie better is by recreating groundbreaking women as Barbies as part of their “Shero” line. Last year they created an Ashley Graham Barbie, whose thighs actually touched. This year the company has created it’s first hijab-wearing Barbie for their Ibtihaj Muhammad doll.

Muhammad made history by being the first American Olympian to compete while wearing a hijab. The special edition Barbie shows Muhammad in her full fencing gear, hijab and fencing sword and all. The only thing missing is her Bronze medal.

In a press release, Sejal Shal Miller, Vice President of Global Marketing said, “Ibtihaj is an inspiration to countless girls who never saw themselves represented, and by honoring her story, we hope this doll reminds them that they can be and do anything.”

Muhammad was presented her new Shero Barbie at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit 2017. According to Glamour, when she first got to see her Barbie she was so excited. “Perfect hijab moment right here, this is amazing.”

Muhammad’s hijab Barbie will be available in 2018.