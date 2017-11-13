LaCroix Fans Are Dyeing Their Hair To Match The Can Of Their Favorite Flavor

LaCroix fans are proving to be super dedicated to their favorite sparkling water. People are starting to dye their hair color to match their favorite LaCroix cans.

For people who aren’t familiar with LaCroix cans, the packaging is an ombré rainbow of colors. They’re weirdly perfect for hair inspiration.

According to Seventeen, the idea first started because a hairstylists loved the Melón Pomelo flavor. Since then LaCroix fans have been asking for various dye jobs to match their favorite flavors. The looks are colorful and far from boring.

View this post on Instagram

Looks like our little project is making HUGE waves! We just got love from @allure now !! This was so much fun and I'm so honored to be a part of it! Thank you @scrupleshair @deannabaisden And to ALL my friends who had a part in creating #LaCroixHair @sadiejcre8s @shmeggsandbaconn @sydniiee @makeupbyfrances @caitlinfordhair @kristinacheeseman @leysahairandmakeup HAIR: @christina_angeline that's me PHOTOGRAPHY: @jake.jms MODEL: @taylor_goldd SHIRT: @lacroixsoverboys . . #christinaangeline💋🤘🖌 #vogue #voguemagazine #marieclaire #harpersbazaar #versace #teenvogue #instylemagazine #instylehairmagazine #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #refinery29 #popsugar #lacroix #allure #lacroixsoverboys #seventeenmagazine #womenshealth #fashion #trends

A post shared by 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐍𝐎 𝐍𝐁𝐑 𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐃 𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 (@christina_angeline) on

The Pamplemousse hairstyle even included the small blue streaks that scatter the bottle.

View this post on Instagram

💦🌷🌻Pamplemousse🌻🌷💦 Inspired by my favorite @lacroixwater flavor 😜 I mostly like Pamplemousse the best because it’s fun to say. 😬 I created these colors with @scrupleshair Urban Shock Color Craze (Formulas below 👇👇👇) and added @brazilianbondbuilder to help restore @thehotkarl ‘s hair! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Formula 1 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pastelizer + Yellow + Orange + Pink + Green ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Formula 2 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pastelizer + Pink + Yellow + Orange + Green ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Formula 3 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pastelizer + Pink + Purple ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Formula 4 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pastelizer + Teal + Blue ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Formula 5 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pastelizer + Blue ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – #Scruples #ScruplesStudio #UrbanShock #LaCroixHair #LaCroix #lacroixwater #lacroixsoverboys #lacroixsparklingwater #sparklingwater #water #bubbly #halloween #halloweenhair #allure #cosmopolitan #teenvogue #refinery29 #modernsalon #behindthechair #americansalon #hairgoals #hairoftheday #rainbow #rainbowhair #unicorn #unicornhair #licensedtocreate #color #imallaboutdahair #colormelt

A post shared by Caitlin Ford (@caitlinfordhair) on

The Berry hair looks so close to mermaid hair. It’s beautiful and matches the can perfectly.

If you want to get in on the fun, but don’t want to commit to bright hues then Coconut is for you. The gold and light blue can is ideal if you want to hop on the trend, but remain lowkey.

The Muré Pepino inspired hair is intense. The green and dark purple colors aren’t for colored hair newbies.

The Passionfruit flavor is the most colorful. It’s basically a rainbow!

View this post on Instagram

L A C R O I X S O V E R B O Y S | make the right choice. I choose Passionfruit. Have you tasted #lacroixhair yet? I had so much fun being part of this project for @scrupleshair 😍 Thank you @lacroixwater for being so damn delicious that we had to make a thing out of your water and @lacroixsoverboys for these CUTE AF tees. Formulas: Chartreuse : Urban Shock Color Craze Green and Yellow 🍋 : Urban Shock Color Craze Yellow, 🍊 : Urban Shock Color Craze Orange, Magenta: Urban Shock Brights Berry Blue: Urban Shock Brights Cobalt Teal: Urban Shock Color Craze Teal All colors melted through the ends with Clear and @brazilianbondbuilder in all formulas. Painted with @framarint tools Styled with @kenraprofessional @behindthechair_com @beautylaunchpad @instagram @brazilianbondbuilder @insiderbeauty @cosmoprofbeauty @cosmopolitan @allure @refinery29uk @refinery29 @r29fashion @lacroixsoverboys @lacroixwater @scrupleshair @alix_maya @theunicorntribe #refinery29 #modernsalon #behindthechair #americansalon #hairgoals #hairoftheday #instagram #rainbow #rainbowhair #unicorn #unicornhair #licensedtocreate #color #imallaboutdahair #colormelt #instahair #hairofinstagram #lacroixhalloween @katerockwellnyc

A post shared by Megan Schipani (@shmeggsandbaconn) on

If you can’t decide between a cool or warm colorway then Apricot is your flavor inspiration. The hairstyle fads from red to orange to teal to blue then finally ending in gray.

Cran-Raspberry is not surprisingly mostly pink with hints of blue and purple.

View this post on Instagram

What a fun project this turned out to be! ( @lacroixwater @lacroixsoverboys )We’ve gotten reposts/features on @popsugarbeauty @bustle @goodhousekeeping !!! How freakin fun! Check out my story for the links! Make sure to follow the @scrupleshair team that made this possible! ⚡️ @kristinacheeseman @christina_angeline @sydniiee @leysahairandmakeup @shmeggsandbaconn @sadiejcre8s @caitlinfordhair @deannabaisden #scruples . . . #lacroix #lacroixhalloween #imallaboutdathair #licensedtocreate #cosmoprofbeauty #loxabeauty #beautylaunchpad #bustle #goodhousekeeping #popsugarmusthave #popsugar #allure #cosmopolitan #hairinspo #hudabeauty #vividhair #unicornhair #california #visalia #559 . @makeupbyfrances . #makeupbyfrances ✂️💋

A post shared by 𝙷𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚂𝚝𝚢𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝 𝚅𝚒𝚜𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚊, 𝙲𝙰 (@makeupbyfrances) on

The LaCroix hair trend is equally hilarious and gorgeous.

Sparkling Water Side Effects: Full Story & Must-See Detials

