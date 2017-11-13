LaCroix fans are proving to be super dedicated to their favorite sparkling water. People are starting to dye their hair color to match their favorite LaCroix cans.
For people who aren’t familiar with LaCroix cans, the packaging is an ombré rainbow of colors. They’re weirdly perfect for hair inspiration.
According to Seventeen, the idea first started because a hairstylists loved the Melón Pomelo flavor. Since then LaCroix fans have been asking for various dye jobs to match their favorite flavors. The looks are colorful and far from boring.
View this post on Instagram
Looks like our little project is making HUGE waves! We just got love from @allure now !! This was so much fun and I'm so honored to be a part of it! Thank you @scrupleshair @deannabaisden And to ALL my friends who had a part in creating #LaCroixHair @sadiejcre8s @shmeggsandbaconn @sydniiee @makeupbyfrances @caitlinfordhair @kristinacheeseman @leysahairandmakeup HAIR: @christina_angeline that's me PHOTOGRAPHY: @jake.jms MODEL: @taylor_goldd SHIRT: @lacroixsoverboys . . #christinaangeline💋🤘🖌 #vogue #voguemagazine #marieclaire #harpersbazaar #versace #teenvogue #instylemagazine #instylehairmagazine #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #refinery29 #popsugar #lacroix #allure #lacroixsoverboys #seventeenmagazine #womenshealth #fashion #trends
The Pamplemousse hairstyle even included the small blue streaks that scatter the bottle.
View this post on Instagram
💦🌷🌻Pamplemousse🌻🌷💦 Inspired by my favorite @lacroixwater flavor 😜 I mostly like Pamplemousse the best because it’s fun to say. 😬 I created these colors with @scrupleshair Urban Shock Color Craze (Formulas below 👇👇👇) and added @brazilianbondbuilder to help restore @thehotkarl ‘s hair! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Formula 1 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pastelizer + Yellow + Orange + Pink + Green ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Formula 2 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pastelizer + Pink + Yellow + Orange + Green ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Formula 3 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pastelizer + Pink + Purple ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Formula 4 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pastelizer + Teal + Blue ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Formula 5 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pastelizer + Blue ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ – #Scruples #ScruplesStudio #UrbanShock #LaCroixHair #LaCroix #lacroixwater #lacroixsoverboys #lacroixsparklingwater #sparklingwater #water #bubbly #halloween #halloweenhair #allure #cosmopolitan #teenvogue #refinery29 #modernsalon #behindthechair #americansalon #hairgoals #hairoftheday #rainbow #rainbowhair #unicorn #unicornhair #licensedtocreate #color #imallaboutdahair #colormelt
The Berry hair looks so close to mermaid hair. It’s beautiful and matches the can perfectly.
View this post on Instagram
💗💧💀BERRY💀💧💗 La Croix Inspired!!! Using all @scrupleshair Urban Shock creative colors! Blue, Purple, Teal, Hot Pink, and Green Color Craze and Cobalt Blue Brights! Sponsored by @scrupleshair 💜 @lacroixwater @lacroixsoverboys @brazilianbondbuilder @behindthechair_com #scruples #lacroix #brazilianbondbuilder #livelacroix
If you want to get in on the fun, but don’t want to commit to bright hues then Coconut is for you. The gold and light blue can is ideal if you want to hop on the trend, but remain lowkey.
View this post on Instagram
💦🌴• COCONUT • 🌴💦 A fun lil project that I did with @scrupleshair and @lacroixwater @lacroixsoverboys I used @scrupleshair #powerblonde Clay Lightener mixed with their 9+ lightener in foils and sliced a few slivers of #hypnotic 7ng and alternated with #shadowlights 5na+7na I threw in a couple of tiny slivers of #urbanshock Teal and #urbanbrights blue …..both mixed with a good amount of pastelizer. All formulas infused with @brazilianbondbuilder 💜 Toned with #powerblonde in Ice and Platinum. #lacroixoverboys #scruplesurbanshock #scruples #lacroixwater #livelacroix
The Muré Pepino inspired hair is intense. The green and dark purple colors aren’t for colored hair newbies.
View this post on Instagram
🥒🍇LA CROIX🍇🥒 Inspired by the Múre Pepino Curate @lacroixwater can AND @lacroixsoverboys 💜💚💜 Using #Scruples #urbanshock colors and Sponsored by them💚 Shirt by: @lacroixsoverboys . My formulas: Dark green: 80g Green 3g Pink . Light green: 140g clear 10g green . Dark violet : 30g violet 30g blue 30g clear . Light violet: 130g clear 5g purple 3g Pink 5g Yellow . Pink: 90g clear 20g Pink 3g green . @lacroixwater @scrupleshair . .
The Passionfruit flavor is the most colorful. It’s basically a rainbow!
View this post on Instagram
L A C R O I X S O V E R B O Y S | make the right choice. I choose Passionfruit. Have you tasted #lacroixhair yet? I had so much fun being part of this project for @scrupleshair 😍 Thank you @lacroixwater for being so damn delicious that we had to make a thing out of your water and @lacroixsoverboys for these CUTE AF tees. Formulas: Chartreuse : Urban Shock Color Craze Green and Yellow 🍋 : Urban Shock Color Craze Yellow, 🍊 : Urban Shock Color Craze Orange, Magenta: Urban Shock Brights Berry Blue: Urban Shock Brights Cobalt Teal: Urban Shock Color Craze Teal All colors melted through the ends with Clear and @brazilianbondbuilder in all formulas. Painted with @framarint tools Styled with @kenraprofessional @behindthechair_com @beautylaunchpad @instagram @brazilianbondbuilder @insiderbeauty @cosmoprofbeauty @cosmopolitan @allure @refinery29uk @refinery29 @r29fashion @lacroixsoverboys @lacroixwater @scrupleshair @alix_maya @theunicorntribe #refinery29 #modernsalon #behindthechair #americansalon #hairgoals #hairoftheday #instagram #rainbow #rainbowhair #unicorn #unicornhair #licensedtocreate #color #imallaboutdahair #colormelt #instahair #hairofinstagram #lacroixhalloween @katerockwellnyc
If you can’t decide between a cool or warm colorway then Apricot is your flavor inspiration. The hairstyle fads from red to orange to teal to blue then finally ending in gray.
View this post on Instagram
🔶Taste the flavor of my latest inspiration, Apricot LaCroix 🔶 . FORMULA: I used @scrupleshair Urban Shock Intensive Color – Dark Orange: Orange with a dot of red. – Orange: Half yellow and half orange. – Light Blue: Teal diluted with clear. – Dark Blue: Blue diluted with an oz of clear. – Grey: Clear with a drop of purple and a drop of blue. Lol ok one more they started promoting: #LacroixHalloween
Cran-Raspberry is not surprisingly mostly pink with hints of blue and purple.
View this post on Instagram
What a fun project this turned out to be! ( @lacroixwater @lacroixsoverboys )We’ve gotten reposts/features on @popsugarbeauty @bustle @goodhousekeeping !!! How freakin fun! Check out my story for the links! Make sure to follow the @scrupleshair team that made this possible! ⚡️ @kristinacheeseman @christina_angeline @sydniiee @leysahairandmakeup @shmeggsandbaconn @sadiejcre8s @caitlinfordhair @deannabaisden #scruples . . . #lacroix #lacroixhalloween #imallaboutdathair #licensedtocreate #cosmoprofbeauty #loxabeauty #beautylaunchpad #bustle #goodhousekeeping #popsugarmusthave #popsugar #allure #cosmopolitan #hairinspo #hudabeauty #vividhair #unicornhair #california #visalia #559 . @makeupbyfrances . #makeupbyfrances ✂️💋
The LaCroix hair trend is equally hilarious and gorgeous.