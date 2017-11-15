VIEW GALLERY

Right now Forever 21 is investigating a potential data breach that will affect their customers.

According to Buzzfeed, the store was notified by a third party that someone who is unauthorized accessed the store’s credit and debit card data at certain Forever 21 stores.

The company is on top of the potential breach of credit card information, but haven’t confirmed if customer’s information has been stolen. The did confirm that they are focused on purchases in their stores from March 2017 through October 2017. If you didn’t make an in-store purchase during that time period then relax!

Only certain stores could possibly be affected by the breach. Forever 21 hasn’t disclosed which locations could have been a part of the stolen information.

In a statement to BuzzFeed, the company said that they started investigating the potential breach right away and are working with a security and forensic firm to figure out what exactly happened. The store hasn’t confirmed if there was an actual breach of information at Forever 21.

If there was a breach Forever 21 will join a long list of stores who also experienced stolen information this year.