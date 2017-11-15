VIEW GALLERY

Prepare yourself, my friends, for Nicki Minaj‘s latest magazine cover.

Like Kim Kardashian in 2014, Minaj did a “Break the Internet” shoot with Paper.

The cover features not one, not two, but three Minaj clones with the headline, “Minaj A Trois.” The first Minaj is standing bent over in a dress with a hand resting on the breast of the second Minaj, who is seated in a chair with legs spread and sequined high-heeled boots. The third Minaj is squatting in a leotard with her head between the second Minaj’s legs.

Minaj was definitely thinking about the Kardashian frenzy when she agreed to do this one.

Kim Kardashian commented on Mianj’s Instagram photo of the cover with three fire emojis so she definitely approves of Minaj’s quest to “break the internet.”

Minaj also posted a social media video montage of where she licked her own breasts and passionately kissed a person whose face remains unidentifiable. She is quite literally feeling herself.

Of course, Twitter users had much to say about the cover.

That Nicki Minaj cover 👀 pic.twitter.com/8QN2QvPDMX — St. Nikola Ibrahimovic (@Genesis_GGP) November 15, 2017

https://twitter.com/NotACartiFan/status/930625427894390785

First of all, Nicki Minaj is the queen of everything. — Nick (@nicksawaboy) November 15, 2017

https://twitter.com/shonfaye/status/930800586559295489

Nicki Minaj just aligned my chakras. — Megan (@hulloitsmegan) November 15, 2017

But many disapproved of the revealing star.

That Nicki Minaj paper magazine cover is going to be a no from me — Lady T (@VicTORIousGable) November 15, 2017

https://twitter.com/HaleyIsabella/status/930858856024027136

The photograph of Nicki Minaj for paper magazine makes me uncomfortable. — queen (@helloimquiara) November 15, 2017

Nicki Minaj paper mag was trashy. Could’ve been done way way better — ANG (@__angelll) November 15, 2017

Who do you think actually “broke the internet”? Was it Kim Kardashian or Nicki Minaj?