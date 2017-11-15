Prepare yourself, my friends, for Nicki Minaj‘s latest magazine cover.
Like Kim Kardashian in 2014, Minaj did a “Break the Internet” shoot with Paper.
The cover features not one, not two, but three Minaj clones with the headline, “Minaj A Trois.” The first Minaj is standing bent over in a dress with a hand resting on the breast of the second Minaj, who is seated in a chair with legs spread and sequined high-heeled boots. The third Minaj is squatting in a leotard with her head between the second Minaj’s legs.
Minaj was definitely thinking about the Kardashian frenzy when she agreed to do this one.
Kim Kardashian commented on Mianj’s Instagram photo of the cover with three fire emojis so she definitely approves of Minaj’s quest to “break the internet.”
Minaj also posted a social media video montage of where she licked her own breasts and passionately kissed a person whose face remains unidentifiable. She is quite literally feeling herself.
Of course, Twitter users had much to say about the cover.
But many disapproved of the revealing star.
Who do you think actually “broke the internet”? Was it Kim Kardashian or Nicki Minaj?