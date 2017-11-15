VIEW GALLERY

Beauty Instagrammer who goes by Golgi Apparatus, is being criticized for his latest look.

Usually, his makeup looks are colorful and creative, but this look falls flat. He is being called out for mimicking the skin condition vitiligo. Vitiligo is a disease is when cells that produce the pigment of your skin stop working causing skin discoloration in blotches.

see what we're NOT gonna do here is mimic skin conditions and make them a makeup trend. She's cancelled. pic.twitter.com/NunrXfcryo — lil Esha ♡ (@ESHAXQ) November 14, 2017

Golgi has since deleted his post due to the severe backlash he has received. He has posted an apology for his makeup look. He said the look was “inspired by a photo of @allaboutvalentina in which she had grey splotches on her face running down her arms.”

He loved her look and wanted to do one similar. “I in NO WAY intended for this to represent vitiligo, and I sincerely apologize that I offended so many people,” he wrote. He then owned up for his mistake, apologized and said that he will grow from this.

As far as public apologies come this isn’t that bad considering he isn’t a highly followed beauty Instagrammer. But it still isn’t cool to mimic diseases.