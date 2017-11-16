VIEW GALLERY

If People had a “Sexiest Couple Alive” cover then Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet would win for sure. The two actors and ridiculously beautiful people put all other Hollywood couples to shame, sorry Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The two recently got married at a secret wedding after dating for 12 years.

Jason and Lisa started dating in 2005, they met through mutual friends. Jason said that when they first went out Lisa ordered a Guinness and that was it he fell for her. His favorite beer is Guinness. He is constantly sharing photos of him with a Guinness in his hand.

Jason recently shared that he has been in love with Lisa ever since seeing he was 8-years-old and he saw her on TV.

It was rumored that the two lovebirds tied the knot back in 2007, but they actually waited another 10 years before they exchanged vows. Thus making Jason officially Zoë Kravitz’s stepdad. She made the stepfather and daughter relationship official with a cute Instagram.

Lisa and Jason have two kids of their own. In 2007 their oldest daughter Lola Momoa, 10, was born and a little over a year later their son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, 8, was born.

