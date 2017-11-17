VIEW GALLERY

Halsey and G-Eazy weren’t exactly an expected couple. They are two musicians with their own unique, individual senses of style and creative visions, but it really just didn’t seem like a pairing that anyone predicted.

Sometimes the unexpected can also be the very best. Though we didn’t see Halsey and G-Eazy coming, they make an adorable pair.

Clearly, the singer and the rapper are madly in love. They’re also not afraid to show it, which always leaves fans screaming and the internet letting out a collective “awww.”

They post a ton of pics together on social media, from grocery store runs to concert stops.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BY3dZxhHYD8/?taken-by=iamhalsey

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYcgZEuD8RS/?taken-by=iamhalsey

They’re also not afraid to profess their love and even perform together.

G-Eazy made an adorable surprise appearance on Halsey’s international tour and even got the audience to sing to her. If that wasn’t cute enough, he also proclaimed his love for her with an adorable speech, calling her “inspiring.”

Of course, Halsey returned the favor and pulled him onto her stage for an impromptu performance of his song “No Limit.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zt9PLqsS63U

Check out some of their cutest moments above, but be warned, there are a TON to choose from. These two prove one thing: expect the unexpected because it just might be the best.