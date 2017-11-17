VIEW GALLERY

Is it weird to be extremely happy for someone you don’t even know?

It’s arguable that it’s a pretty common phenomenon to excited for your fave celeb when they win a big award or find love. In the case of Khloe Kardashian, it’s the latter that has fans and Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers squealing with joy.

Khloe Kardashian has found love and allegedly begun the journey of starting a family with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. They make an adorable couple, though they tend to be private and shy away from the LA red carpets and paparazzi. Kardashian and Thompson first started dating in September 2016, after she broke up with NBA star James Harden and Thompson ended things with Jordyn Craig, the mother of his son.

Though they were tight-lipped at first, they’ve now begun posting Instagram photos together and even sharing some laughs in cute Snapchat videos, making their romance feel like a win for dedicated KUWTK followers. They’re also pretty much pros when it comes to Halloween.

With their baby on the way, Kardashian and Thompson have continued the tradition of staying mum, but Thompson has been appearing on Keeping Up, a major step forward. Many fans and followers predict that they’ll be married and engaged by 2019, which would be extremely heartwarming.

It hasn’t always been an easy road for Khloe, who went through a tough heartbreak with her ex-husband Lamar Odom. She’s been vocal about her desire for a family and her struggles with fertility, so it seems like everything is finally coming together and working out beautifully.

In the end, this is why we’re happy for Khloe Kardashian, even though none of us know her. Congrats, Khloe and Tristan!