Madeline Entine is currently in a federal legal battle with her college Ohio State University over her service dog.

According to CNN, she is suing OSU under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Entine, a sophomore, was living in her sorority Chi Omega’s house. But she said that OSU told her she couldn’t keep her dog at the house because a girl in the sorority is allergic to dogs, so she was forced to move out.

Entine’s certified service dog, Cory is trained to help calm Entine down when she has a panic attack. “The panic attacks restrict her breathing ability and cause her to hyperventilate. They also cause her muscles to lock up and prevent her from walking on her own,” the court documents detail. Cory is trained to lay on Entine’s chest and calm her. Also, the dog’s presence lowers the frequency of Entine’s attacks.

But the other sorority sister who is allergic could face severe effects from the dog being in the house. So OSU’s Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Scott Lissner decided whoever signed the lease first gets to stay, which is why Entine was given the ultimatum to move out of the house or get rid of Cory. According to the Daily Mail, the sorority sister with allergies is Carly Goldman.

Entine says this ultimatum violates the ADA. “Allergies and fear of dogs are not valid reasons for denying access or refusing service to people using service animals,” says the lawsuit Entine filed. Entine also filed a restraining order against the university, which allows her to stay in the house until the federal judge makes his decision.

The lawsuit claims that OSU and Lissner violated the ADA, The Fair Housing Act and many other Ohio codes. The federal judge has yet to make a decision about who gets to stay in the sorority house.