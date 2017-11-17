VIEW GALLERY

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder and executive chairman of the website Reddit, swept Serena Williams, the world-renowned professional tennis player, off her feet. And if photos prove one thing, it’s that they are adorable. The happy couple recently tied the knot in New Orleans, Louisiana with a beautiful ceremony. We are wishing them nothing but the best as they celebrate being newlyweds.

Williams and Ohanian first hit it off in 2015. Their romance continued into 2016 and Ohanian popped the question by the end of the year on Reddit, of course. If they can’t get any cuter, the couple announced that they were pregnant in January with the help of six positive pregnancy tests.

The lovebirds welcomed a beautiful baby girl at the beginning of September and she is the cutest baby I’ve ever seen. Ohanian and Williams are not shy about spreading her cuteness all over social media. Did I mention she is adorable?

It is cuteness overload. Am I right?

The lovebirds welcomed a beautiful baby girl at the beginning of September and she is the cutest baby I've ever seen. Ohanian and Williams are not shy about spreading her cuteness all over social media.