The White House is known to extend invitations to individuals and groups under special circumstances. Athletes and national champions are often giving the chance to meet with the president after winning a big game, so I’d say it’s a pretty big deal. However, the winners of a major tournament declined their invitation to meet with President Donald Trump. And no, it wasn’t because of a schedule conflict.

The White House extended an official invitation to the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team seven months after winning the NCAA tournament. The meet-and-greet was scheduled to occur on November 17, however, the team graciously declined the invitation with a statement of their own.

JUST IN@dawnstaley and the #Gamecocks have received an invite from the White House for winning last year's national title. USC is declining the invitation. Here's Staley's full statement. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/M5gVQ6CQMP — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) November 17, 2017

“We did hear from the White House about attending tomorrow’s event,” said head coach Dawn Staley. “But we will not be able to attend. As I’ve been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead. The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.”

Sounds normal enough. That is, until you learn that Staley was all too eager to go to the White House back in April after winning the tournament final against Mississippi State.

“Yeah, I’m going to the White House,” she stated. “It’s what it stands for. It’s what national champions do. We’ll go to the White House.”

So why did she change her tune? Despite multiple other teams receiving an invitation, Staley and her team never got theirs. What’s worse, teams that won after them got theirs sooner. Did it get lost in the mail? You’d think The White House would be more on top of their postage.

“We haven’t gotten an invitation yet and that in itself speaks volumes,” Staley told the Associated Press. “We won before those other teams won their championships. I don’t know what else has to happen.”

Eventually the South Carolina Gamecocks received their invitation to the West Wing, however that didn’t change the fact that they were overlooked. Rather than accept it, the team simply refused to attend. Other teams, such as the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team, also declined their invitation. A team spokesperson admitted that it was because they could not settle on a date that “worked for both parties”.

More and more teams are rejecting White House invitations. One of my favorites occurred back in September when President Trump invited the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors to the White House. Trump allegedly rescinded the invite after Stephen Curry hesitated with an answer.

Do you really want to mess with an athlete, Mr. President? Curry did not respond immediately to the tweet, however LeBron James, a fellow star NBA player, called Trump out instead.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

At that point, it didn’t even matter if the invite was declined or rescinded. Trump just got a major burn and I love it.