There is no denying that Zayn Malik is really hot. He was part of One Direction, the hottest boy band to ever grace the earth.

It’s impossible to think that there could be another person who looks just like him. One who not only looks like Zayn but is also as hot and sexy as him. How can perfection happen twice?

Well, it did and this time he’s Turkish not British.

Meet Burak Deniz. He is a Turkish television star.

He is most famously known for being in the Turkish adaptation of Pretty Little Liars. Is new show is the Turkish adaptation to Shameless the she that every American is binge-watching on Netflix like it hasn’t existed for a handful of years.

On the Turkish Shameless adaptation, Bizim Hikaye, he plays Fiona’s love interest, Steve/Jimmy.

Clearly, his acting chops are just as flawless as the rest of him. Burak is hot in his own right, but there is no denying that he and Zayn look super similar.

Even fans of his have noticed.

How are you going to say that Burak doesn’t look EXACTLY like Zayn?

Freaky right? Maybe if One Direction ever does a reunion tour Burak can fill in for Zayn.