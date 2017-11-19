Ivanka Trump’s Thanksgiving Tablescape Is What Nightmares Are Made Of

What is a Thanksgiving table without a decorative clam large enough to comfortably seat an infant, white and teal pumpkins, pinecones, slabs of driftwood, and inexplicable amounts of twine collected from the backyard?

Ivanka Trump HQ shared a tweet on Thursday (November 16) offering decoration tips for a Thanksgiving dinner tablescape featuring all of the above. While the article (which was not written by Ivanka, though she received the brunt of the responses) calls the centerpiece “beautiful, bold and unexpected,” Twitter can only agree on the second and third adjectives.

“Have no idea how to decorate your Thanksgiving table?” the tweet read. “Problem solved.”

https://twitter.com/IvankaTrumpHQ/status/931303381464965122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yahoo.com%2Flifestyle%2Fivanka-trump-apos-hq-shared-120607804.html

People have some questions (number 1, how dare you) ranging from where clams that massive could possibly be sold to if the miniature white pumpkins are meant to be served to why the Thanksgiving dinner is being served at… a kitchen island? (A valid question).

Read the best responses to the gargantuan decorative clam below.

Have no idea how to decorate your Thanksgiving table? Problem solved. Open a portal to hell and let whatever crawls out perch itself in your home. Allow it to lay its eggs on your plates. Ignore the screams. https://t.co/eXUw87s7rY — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) November 18, 2017

Still thinking about Ivanka’s enormous decorative thanksgiving clam and imagining her as a sort of malfunctioning lifestyle robot, the homemaking equivalent of a roomba that got stuck between the toilet and the tub — erin “says who” ryan (@morninggloria) November 18, 2017

Ah yes, who could forget that timeless motif of "something a goblin barfed up after eating the entire Pumpkin Village in a fairytale illustrating the hazards of gluttony" — J Crowley (@jdcrowley) November 18, 2017

IVANKA YOU HAVE STOLEN THE BLAIR WITCH’S TOILET YOUR FAMILY IS DOOMED. https://t.co/mn7QMzWiT0 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 18, 2017

As an alternative, consider the lovely simplicity of this stainless steel tray with matching flatware. Not only will it provide a timeless symmetry to your table, it will also be such a kind gesture to help prepare your family for holidays in a more institutionalized setting. pic.twitter.com/9FWpm2bU3e — Lizzie65 (@LorraineP65) November 18, 2017

thank u for showing me I can use my giant clam shell more than just twice a year https://t.co/ODiWTdEIsf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017