The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is notorious for only including thin cis-female models. After years of being criticized for being too white, the VS Fashion Show has finally reached peak levels of diversity with almost half of the models being women of color.

But still, the angels lack body diversity.

Many critics of the show think Ashley Graham should be the first plus-size angel. Many thought that this would be her year, but nope! Ashley decided to throw some shade towards to the VS Fashion Show on her Instagram.

She posted a photo of herself with a pair of angel wings photoshopped behind her. The photo is from when she walked down the Addition Elle runway promoting her lingerie collection.

Despite plus size models becoming more prominent in the fashion world, VS still thinks plus-size models can’t sell lingerie. Even Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue has better body diversity than the VS Fashion Show.

Ashley is also part of Lane Bryant’s #ImNoAngel campaign. The campaign is to promote body diversity and acceptance, something that isn’t visible on the VS runway.

It’s a shame that VS hasn’t hired any plus-size angels, but at least we have Ashley Graham. She would kill the VS runway, so it’s their loss anyway.