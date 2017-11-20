The Holt family is looking for some sort of compensation for the death of their 5-year-old son Charlie.

Back in April Charlie and his family were visiting Atlanta, Georgia and they went to a popular restaurant called the Sun Dial. The Sun Dial is at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel. The restaurant rotates to guests can dine and enjoy a 360-degree view of the city.

While there Charlie wandered off and he got his head stuck between the restaurant furniture and the wall. He died late at the hospital due to his head injuries.

Now the Holt family is suing the Sun Dial. According to Cosmopolitan, they are claiming that the restaurant didn’t prevent a “longstanding safety hazard.”

The lawsuit also states that the Sun Dial has nothing preventing a child from getting into a dangerous section or the ability to stop the floor from moving if there was an emergency, like a child being trapped.