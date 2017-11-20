VIEW GALLERY

File this under major celebrity break-ups of 2017. Kim Kardashian has just fired her long-time assistant Stephanie Shepherd, better known as Steph Shep.

Steph has recently made her way on to Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes and Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram pics. With her laid-back style and long black hair, you would think she was a long-lost sister of the Kardashian Klan.

According to People, an inside source told them that her and Kim are not on speaking terms. “Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go. She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work. Kim gave her the chance but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.”

In a recent episode of KUWTK Kim and Kourt have a talk about Steph. Kim thinks it’s weird that Steph and Kourt are wifey BFF’s meanwhile Kourt told Kim that Steph is feeling lost in her career and doesn’t know what she wants to do.

Steph started working as Kim’s assistant back in June 2013, right before North West was born. Since then Steph has become less of an assistant and more of pseudo-business partner. She helped Kim run and design Kimojis. She also helped with Kim’s collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics.

Steph recently fronted the Kimoji booth at ComplexCon and then went on a week-long vacay back home to Ohio. Seems Steph was fired right after ComplexCon and decided she needed a family vacay. She was noticeably absent from Kim’s baby shower.

Even though Kim and Steph are on the outs right now Steph and the rest of the Kardashians are still speaking. Her and Kourt as practically glued at the hip, so it’s only a matter of time before we get an emotional reunion of Steph and Kim on KUWTK.