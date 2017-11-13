VIEW GALLERY

If there’s one thing Kim Kardashian knows, it’s how to take a photo. The selfie queen has a face that’s inspired thousands of Instagram pics, sold out products and millions of social media followers. She’s transformed her aesthetic from over-the-top glam to muted, minimalist aesthetic #goals. That all being said, it’s no surprise that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star threw probably the most Instagrammable baby shower of all time.

To quote Kris Jenner, “Kim, you’re doing amazing, sweetie.”

Seriously, though. This baby shower, in honor of Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third child, was a sea of soft pink, gorgeous cherry blossoms and dark, rich woods. It was an amazing backdrop that looked like something straight out of a fairytale. An unborn baby has already experienced a better party than any shower any of us will most likely ever attend. A little jealous, TBH.

The photos are jaw-dropping.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbZdHP_FOh4/?taken-by=kuwtkgirls

There were quite a few celebs in attendance, including Kim’s BFF Chrissy Teigen and of course, the whole Kardashian fam.

Khloe Kardashian, who’s rumored to be expecting her first child, also came to the party. She was dressed perfectly for the occasion, saying that it was “cherry blossoms and tea for baby number three.”

And it wouldn’t be a true celebration without North West, who was, as always, dressed beautifully. Kimye’s oldest wore a cherry blossom-printed dress with her signature furry slides.

Guests not only got the best pics of all time, they also scored some sweet swag.

Kardashian, not one to shy away from a little shameless self-promotion, gave away bottles of her to-be-released line of fragrances. The bottles match the theme perfectly. You can get your hands on the KKW fragrance beginning on November 15.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbaZpt8lgTw/?taken-by=kuwtkgirls

Our invite probably got lost in the mail?? We’re already mourning the potential Instagram pics we could have had.

Congrats to Kim, Kanye, North and Saint on the newest addition to their family! We’re already anticipating the next round of photos, hopefully from their Christmas card.