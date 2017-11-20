VIEW GALLERY

Chrissy Teigen is quite the comedian on social media, especially when she decided to completely troll the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this weekend. Just a reminder that Teigen isn’t actually slated to be in the fashion show.

On Saturday night, Teigen tweeted, “Check my Instagram story !!! I am live from shanghai baby WOOOOOOOOOO.”

Check my instagram story !!! I am live from shanghai baby WOOOOOOOOOO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017

She also shared in her Instagram story of a vase of flowers jokingly saying, “Gisele Bundchen and Justin Bieber just sent me these to congratulate me on the show. All they’re doing is making me nervous, I’m so nervous.” Teigen also revealed her nerves to fans on Twitter.

Crazy nervous to close the Victoria's Secret fashion show tonight!!! Better get one last gym sesh in LOL!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017

Fans were here for Teigen live tweeting her “fashion show experience,” especially when she tweeted, “no one is answering my phone calls or emails” not even a minute after she declared she was “live from shanghai.”

no one is answering my phone calls or emails but I am here in shanghai and ready for my fitting !!!!!! https://t.co/VzrMDRJiP2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017

The star decided to ask her fans to photoshop her into a photo of the Victoria’s Secret models, and many fans were more than happy to take on the job.

Can someone photoshop me into this pic.twitter.com/ULf1qPglsa — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017

Some were actually pretty good, a few were kind of awful, but most were just absolutely hilarious.

Let’s begin with some of the more convincing ones.

https://twitter.com/mrxavierandres/status/931948885219479552

Moving on to some of the not-so-convincing ones.

There you go pic.twitter.com/D8DtNtW5g1 — Filiberto Becerra (@filibertobp) November 18, 2017

And now presenting some of my favorite funny ones.

I have two options for you pic.twitter.com/r5L05GwpI1 — J (@ontheeheight) November 18, 2017

DON'T ASK ME WHY, i just edited your face in all of them bc why not? KJHJKAHSJKHKJH K pic.twitter.com/YTZX5wBko4 — yoss,,✧ #NBLAH (@mileyisworth) November 18, 2017

I tried to make it subtle pic.twitter.com/szy9sOb62D — Sara (@Scara_Ha) November 18, 2017

Teigen may not be strutting the runway this year, but thanks to her fans she feels like a true Victoria’s Secret Angel.