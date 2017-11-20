Chrissy Teigen is quite the comedian on social media, especially when she decided to completely troll the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this weekend. Just a reminder that Teigen isn’t actually slated to be in the fashion show.
On Saturday night, Teigen tweeted, “Check my Instagram story !!! I am live from shanghai baby WOOOOOOOOOO.”
She also shared in her Instagram story of a vase of flowers jokingly saying, “Gisele Bundchen and Justin Bieber just sent me these to congratulate me on the show. All they’re doing is making me nervous, I’m so nervous.” Teigen also revealed her nerves to fans on Twitter.
Fans were here for Teigen live tweeting her “fashion show experience,” especially when she tweeted, “no one is answering my phone calls or emails” not even a minute after she declared she was “live from shanghai.”
The star decided to ask her fans to photoshop her into a photo of the Victoria’s Secret models, and many fans were more than happy to take on the job.
Some were actually pretty good, a few were kind of awful, but most were just absolutely hilarious.
Let’s begin with some of the more convincing ones.
https://twitter.com/mrxavierandres/status/931948885219479552
Moving on to some of the not-so-convincing ones.
And now presenting some of my favorite funny ones.
Teigen may not be strutting the runway this year, but thanks to her fans she feels like a true Victoria’s Secret Angel.