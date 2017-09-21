VIEW GALLERY

You never know what to expect when Chrissy Teigen starts tweeting. Today the model and host of Lip Sync Battle asked her followers for six brown bananas for some emergency banana bread she was making.

Chrissy has been Snapchatting her adventures in the kitchen while creating her second cookbook. Some lucky person’s six old bananas could possible be used for a cookbook recipe, what an honor!

Chrissy tweeted out, “if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John’s underwear and a Becca palette.” Seems like this is a dire situation.

if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

The banana submissions started flooding in. When I first saw these tweets I wasn’t sure if Chrissy was serious especially about giving away John’s underwear. But Chrissy is true to her word. She closed the banana submissions only a mere 16 minutes after the initial request tweet.

banana submissions are now closed. thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Bless Chrissy because she stuck to her word and sent her assistant to a fan’s house for brown bananas. In exchange the girl, Meg got everything Chrissy promised including a pair of John’s underwear. She also got her own tweet shoutout from Chrissy herself and a follow from her.

Chrissy even wrote a special note inside the cookbook saying “To Meg!!! Thanks for the Nanners!” How cute!

Who knew being unemployed and skipping a workout class would prove to be so lucrative #nannergate @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/I2c2AE4f8w — meg (@bymeg) September 21, 2017

Later Chrissy posted a photo of her assistant back at her home with the brown bananas safely delivered. Now we just need her to leak her banana bread recipe.