Chrissy Teigen has earned quite a reputation for her savagery and hilarity on Twitter. The supermodel/Lip Sync Battle co-host/cookbook author/all-around ideal dinner party guest shares everything from her drunk thoughts to her recipes to her best insults with her followers, making her online presence on-par with Kamala Harris and Merriam Webster‘s Dictionary (what a world we live in.)

We didn’t even have to round up her best tweets of all time; these are just her best tweets of 2017.

When she sympathized with the toil of journalists:

Meanwhile someone at the daily mail had to google stock photos of "10 year old in leggings" that's prob the real crime pic.twitter.com/jkn9zKKzbR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

When she asked the hard questions:

When she used her money and fame for the best cause:

I am having a petting zoo slash crab boil dinner party today and no one is really questioning it. I love my pals — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2017

When she expressed concern for the health of fellow travelers:

Every god damn person on this plane has peed I've never seen anything like it — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2017

When she had a SERIOUS ISSUE with her Grammys prep:

I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I'm stained and Grammys are tomorrow. I've tried everything please help pic.twitter.com/Atr66KJcYo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2017

When she had some questions about the rules of football that are actually pretty valid:

Can you put the ball under your shirt or into your pants — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

When she went overboard with sour straws:

My tongue is raw and I am filing a class action lawsuit against sour punch straws — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 2, 2017

When she was super humble about her best-friendship with Queen B:

It is but I don't like talking about it https://t.co/XGApcywf3l — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 2, 2017

When she called out trolls who didn’t think she could comment on politics:

Yeah I am watching from a fucking throne in space. https://t.co/FVUlhHijFf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2017

When she mocked our president, as one does:

can u guys feel it? america is great again all of a sudden it's so weird. he was right! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

And, finally, when she discovered a life hack:

If you spray your fingertips with dry shampoo, you can move them much quicker when playing cooking fever also oh my god I hate myself — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2017

We are not worthy.